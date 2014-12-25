FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises Israel Discount Bank rating outlook to "positive"
December 25, 2014

S&P raises Israel Discount Bank rating outlook to "positive"

JERUSALEM, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s raised its outlook for Israel Discount Bank (IDB) to “positive” from “stable”, citing an improved capital position and a cost-cutting programme that will help the bank’s bottom line.

S&P affirmed its “BBB-/A-3” rating for IDB, Israel’s No. 3 bank.

“The outlook revision reflects our view that IDB’s capital position has sustainably improved in recent years owing to lessening economic risks in Israel and the bank’s relatively low growth in risk assets, with no dividend distributions,” the ratings agency said in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, S&P’s Israel unit Maalot raised its rating for IDB to “AA” from “AA-” with a “stable” outlook. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Louise Ireland)

