UPDATE 1-Israel Discount Bank profit falls, tops estimates
May 31, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Israel Discount Bank profit falls, tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

JERUSALEM, May 31 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday but beat estimates as credit loss expenses were lower than expected.

Israel’s third-largest bank posted first-quarter net profit of 247 million shekels ($64 million), down from 278 million shekels a year earlier but above a Reuters consensus of 194 million.

Credit loss expenses, or bad debt charges, grew 10 percent to 123 million shekels, below expectations of 189 million. Net interest income slipped 3.1 percent to 1.098 billion shekels.

Discount said its bottom line was also influenced by a decline of 26 percent in the bank’s share in income of affiliated companies.

Discount said its Tier 1 capital to risk assets ratio -- a measure of financial strength -- rose to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent at the end of 2011.

$1 = 3.88 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

