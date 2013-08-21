FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel Discount Bank CEO Spiegel to step down in March 2014
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 21, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 4 years

Israel Discount Bank CEO Spiegel to step down in March 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Reuven Spiegel will step down in March 2014, citing personal and family reasons.

Israel’s third largest lender said Spiegel, 56, who has served as CEO since 2010, served notice now to give directors enough time for an orderly handover. No successor was announced.

Joseph Bachar, Discount’s chairman, said he had “accepted in sadness Reuven Spiegel’s decision to leave” and cited his work as having been “a central element of the group’s successes.”

In his three years in office during the throes of a global financial crisis, Spiegel led an efficiency drive while improving the bank’s capital position in preparation for meeting stricter central bank regulations that take effect in 2015.

Discount will report second-quarter financial results next week.

Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.