UPDATE 1-Israel Discount Bank profit dips on FIBI stake provision
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Israel Discount Bank profit dips on FIBI stake provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

TEL AVIV, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank, Israel’s third-largest bank, reported a 28 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt by its investment in the First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) .

Discount said on Thursday it made profit of 165 million shekels ($41 million) in the second quarter, down from 229 million a year earlier and below analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll of 184 million shekels.

Discount cited a 73 million shekel provision for the impairment of its investment in FIBI, Israel’s fifth-largest bank, for the decline in profit.

Excluding the provision, Discount earned 238 million shekels in the quarter.

Discount owns 26.5 percent of FIBI, whose shares fell 5.5 percent in the second quarter.

Net interest income fell 5.9 percent to 1.153 billion shekels, while expenses for credit losses dropped 37.2 percent to 118 million shekels.

Its tier I ratio of capital to risk assets rose to 8.25 percent from 8.1 percent at the end of 2011.

$1 = 4.03 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

