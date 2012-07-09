Israel power utility sells 2.9 bln shekels of bonds

JERUSALEM, July 9 (Reuters) - Financially strapped state-run Israel Electric Corp raised 2.9 billion shekels ($732 million) in a bond offering as it seeks to meet higher fuel costs and avoid power outages, the finance ministry said on Monday.

“Proceeds from the offerings will be used by the company to buy expensive f uels for producing electricity, especially during the summer given the ongoing shortage of natural gas,” the ministry said in a statement.

The bonds sold by IEC, Israel’s electricity monopoly, were backed by the government. The offering was in two phases, with institutions buying bonds last Thursday while the public was able to buy on Sunday.

IEC’s costs soared after Egypt halted natural gas supplies in April and forced the company to turn to more expensive sources of fuel such as diesel and fuel oil. Egypt had supplied 40 percent of IEC’s gas needs.

The rest came from the Mari B gas field off Israel’s Mediterranean coast, but the well is rapidly depleting so production has been limited to preserve stocks until the Tamar prospect comes online in mid-2013.

“The cost of fuel to produce electricity is 100 million shekels a day, so raising money was needed immediately to improve the company’s cash flow,” said Eli Glickman, IEC’s chief executive.

IEC, which already had some 60 billion shekels of outstanding debt and obligations prior to the bond offering, has warned of power outages over the summer due to high demand for electricity, mainly for air conditioning.

As part of the offering, IEC sold three series of bonds. One series raised 1.4 billion shekels of one-year bonds at an interest rate of 2.25 percent. A second series of three-year bonds raised 1 billion shekels and will pay interest of 0.65 percent plus inflation. A third series of five-year bonds raised 500 million shekels and will pay interest of 1.2 percent plus inflation. Total demand reached some 13 billion shekels.

Standard & Poor’s rates IEC’s bonds “BB+”. Its debt is on CreditWatch, with negative implications.

IEC’s bonds were marginally higher in morning trading in Tel Aviv. ($1 = 3.96 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)