FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel Land Development subsidiary MLP holds IPO in Warsaw
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 17, 2013 / 8:53 AM / 4 years ago

Israel Land Development subsidiary MLP holds IPO in Warsaw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Holding company Israel Land Development Co completed an initial public offering for its Polish real estate subsidiary Millennium Logistic Parks (MLP) on the Warsaw exchange.

The IPO raised 84 million shekels ($24 million) through the sale of a 16.6 percent stake. Another 4.2 percent of MLP was sold for 21 million shekels in a tender, leaving the public with a 20 percent stake, Israel Land said on Thursday.

MLP will begin trading in Warsaw at the end of October. UniCredit served as lead underwriter for the IPO.

The offering will enable MLP to accelerate its development plans in Poland and create value for shareholders, Israel Land said in a statement.

Following the IPO, Israel Land’s stake in MLP fell to 38.3 percent from 48.4 percent. Israel Land is the largest shareholder in MLP.

$1 = 3.54 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.