FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark's ISS sells cash management business in India
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 4, 2014 / 9:23 AM / 3 years ago

Denmark's ISS sells cash management business in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Danish business services firm ISS has sold its Indian cash and valuables services business to unlisted Indian company SIS Prosegur for an undisclosed amount.

The unit, ISS CVS, has 6,000 employees and in 2013 its revenue was 1.8 billion Indian rupees ($29.1 million), ISS said in a press release on Thursday.

ISS said the sale, which does not require any additional approvals, is part of its continuing focus on core activities.

1 US dollar = 61.9000 Indian rupee Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.