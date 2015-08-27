FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's ISS lifts FY organic revenue forecast after Q2
August 27, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Denmark's ISS lifts FY organic revenue forecast after Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Danish business services firm ISS reported on Thursday second-quarter operating profit before other items of 1.07 billion Danish crowns ($163 million), above analysts’ expectations of 1.04 billion crowns.

The company, which was listed on Copenhagen’s stock exchange last year, said it now expects organic revenue growth of between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent in 2015 from an earlier guidance of 2 to 4 percent.

The company said its expectations for an operating margin of above 5.6 percent and cash conversion above 90 percent remains unchanged. ($1 = 6.5751 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

