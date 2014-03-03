FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ISS expects gross proceeds of approx DKK 8 bln from IPO
March 3, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-ISS expects gross proceeds of approx DKK 8 bln from IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 3 (Reuters) - Danish outsoursing firm Iss A/S said in a statement on Monday: * Indicative IPO price range has been set at DKK 140 to DKK 175 per share

of DKK 1 each * Indicative price range indicates an equity value for Iss, after the

issuance of new shares, of approximately DKK 27.0 to DKK 31.7 billion * Says in connection with the IPO, a partial sell-down of 1,000,000 existing

shares will be undertaken by EQT Partners and Goldman Sachs * Says offering comprises between 46 and 57 million new shares to be issued by

Iss, such as would result in gross proceeds of approximately DKK 8 billion ($1.48 billion) * Says iss’ shares, including the new shares, are expected to be admitted to

trading and official listing on NASDAQ omx Copenhagen no later than 17 March Source text for Eikon:

