ISS, IBM signs deal on sensor technology in buildings

COPENHAGEN, June 30 (Reuters) -

* Danish business services firm ISS has put in an order for U.S. computer maker IBM's Watson IoT (Internet of Things) sensor technology, it said in a statement on Thursday.

* Data from sensors in 25,000 buildings around the world will help ISS to optimise its services, the global catering and maintenance provider said.

* The new technology will replace an older system, so the company does not expect tangible changes in expenditures, but hopes that "over time it will bring a positive impact on our service and with it customer satisfaction, growth and earnings," ISS told Reuters.

* The sensors will be embedded in doors, windows, chairs, meeting rooms, dispensers and air conditioning systems, ISS said.

* The technology has shown notable improvements in efficiency in ISS' headquarters in Copenhagen and other countries. Next step is key customer sites, ISS said in a statement. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)