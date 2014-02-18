FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish outsourcing firm ISS plans IPO, hopes to raise nearly $1.5 billion
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Danish outsourcing firm ISS plans IPO, hopes to raise nearly $1.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Danish outsourcing firm ISS said it plans to float on the Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen exchange in an initial public offering it hopes will raise 8 billion Danish crowns ($1.47 billion).

“The intended IPO is expected to support our operational strategy,” Chief Executive Jeff Gravenhorst said in the statement.

Private equity company EQT and Goldman Sachs bought the company for 22.1 billion Danish crowns ($4.05 billion) and delisted it from the Copenhagen bourse in 2005.

Previous plans to list ISS in 2007 and 2011 were dropped because of shaky stock markets. ($1 = 5.4456 Danish crowns)

