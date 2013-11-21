FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish outsourcing firm ISS aims for March 2014 listing-sources
November 21, 2013 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Danish outsourcing firm ISS aims for March 2014 listing-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Danish outsourcing firm ISS is aiming to make its third attempt to join the stock market as early as next March, three sources familiar with the matter said.

A listing on the Copenhagen stock exchange would follow a spate of initial public offerings (IPOs) in mainland Europe and could raise more than the $1.6 billion generated by German property group LEG’s market debut in January - the biggest so far this year.

Based on comparisons with peers the listing could value ISS, which employs more than 500,000 staff and operates on all continents except Africa, at as much as 50 billion Danish crowns ($9 billion) including debt.

Goldman Sachs and UBS will lead the IPO as global coordinators, the people said, meaning UBS has replaced Morgan Stanley in the line-up of banks that tried to float the company in 2011.

EQT and Goldman Sachs, which bought ISS in 2005, declined to comment. ISS referred to a previous statement that an IPO is being explored but no decision has been made.

