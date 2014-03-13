FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Denmark's ISS prices IPO at 160 DKK per share
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Denmark's ISS prices IPO at 160 DKK per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 13 (Reuters) - New shares in Danish outsourcing company ISS will be sold for 160 Danish crowns ($29.81) per share, just above the middle of the given price range of between 140 and 175 crowns, the company said on Tuesday.

The offer price gives ISS a market capitalisation of 29.6 billion crowns excluding any treasury shares held by ISS.

The offering will amount to 8,196 million crowns, potentially rising to 9,425 million crowns if an overallotment option is exercised in full.

Funds managed by Swedish private equity firm EQT and Goldman Sachs delisted ISS after buying the business for 22.1 billion crowns in 2005.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.