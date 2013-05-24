BRIEF-U.S. says ISTA Pharmaceuticals pleads guilty in connection with Xibrom drug, to pay $33.5 mln

May 24 (Reuters) - * U.S. Department of Justice says ista pharmaceuticals pleads guilty to federal

felony charges, to pay $33.5 million to resolve criminal liability and false

claims act allegations * Justice Department says settlement relates to ista’s marketing, distribution

and sale of drug xibrom * Justice Department says ista pleaded guilty in a New York federal court to

conspiring to illegally introduce a misbranded drug into interstate Commerce * Justice Department says ista pleaded guilty to offering kickbacks to induce

doctors to prescribe xibrom * Justice Department says whistleblower to receive about $2.5 million of the

settlement amount