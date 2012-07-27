FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
iStar posts fifth quarterly loss
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 11:27 AM / in 5 years

iStar posts fifth quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Commercial real estate lender iStar Financial Inc posted its fifth consecutive quarterly loss as net interest income fell and it kept aside more money to cover bad loans.

Net loss allocable to common shareholders was $59.0 million, or 70 cents per share, compared with a loss of $35.5 million, or 38 cents per share, last year.

Net interest income fell 54 per cent to $36.5 million.

Provision for loan losses rose to $26.5 million from last year’s $10.4 million.

Shares of IStar closed at $6.81 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

