FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commercial real estate lender iStar posts wider loss
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Commercial real estate lender iStar posts wider loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Commercial real estate lender iStar Financial Inc reported a seventh straight quarterly loss as it spends far more to service its debt than it earns from loans and leases.

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $87.4 million, or $1.04 per share, from $35.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

The commercial real estate lender has been repaying and refinancing its high-cost debt.

It had $4.69 billion in net debt at the end of the quarter, down from the $7.35 billion it had three years ago, when it flagged ‘going concern’ worries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.