UPDATE 1-IStar Fin'l settles shareholder lawsuit for $29 mln
September 10, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-IStar Fin'l settles shareholder lawsuit for $29 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* NY finance company sued over Dec. 2007 stock offering
    * iStar accused of hiding risks
    * Company denies shareholders' allegations


    Sept 10 (Reuters) - The New York finance company iStar
Financial Inc has reached a $29 million settlement of a
lawsuit accusing it of concealing the impact of deteriorating
credit market conditions from investors who participated in a
2007 stock offering.
    About $27 million will be paid by insurers on behalf of both
the company and officials including Chief Executive Jay
Sugarman, while iStar will pay $2 million, settlement papers
filed late Friday with the U.S. district court in Manhattan
show.
    IStar continues to deny the plaintiffs' allegations.
    Shareholders had sued iStar over an 8 million share offering
in December 2007 at $28.41 per share that netted the company
about $218 million.
    Less than three months later, iStar reported a $134.9
million charge related to two deteriorating credits, as well as
a $113 million increase in loan loss reserves.
    After this disclosure, the share price fell to $13.98, less
than half what investors had paid in the stock offering.
    Lead plaintiffs in the case are Citiline Holdings Inc and
the Plumbers' Union Local No. 12 Pension Fund in Boston.
    The settlement requires court approval, and also resolves
claims against iStar underwriters Bank of America Corp,
Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase
& Co, UBS AG and Wells Fargo & Co.
    Lawyers for the plaintiffs plan to seek fees equal to 30
percent of the settlement fund, plus $325,000 for expenses, both
to be paid from the settlement fund.
    Shares of iStar closed Friday at $7.38.
    The case is Citiline Holdings Inc et al v. iStar Financial
Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 08-03612.

