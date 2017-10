Sept 10 (Reuters) - iStar Financial Inc : * Istar financial inc, company officials reach $29 million settlement

of shareholder lawsuit -- court records * Insurers to pay $27 million of settlement amount, iStar to pay $2 million * Lawsuit arose from December 2007 iStar stock offering, accused company of

concealing impact of deteriorating credit market * Continues to deny plaintiffs’ allegations in agreeing to settle