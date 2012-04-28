FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Istithmar says buys resort stake from Kerzner
April 28, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Dubai's Istithmar says buys resort stake from Kerzner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Istithmar World said on Saturday it has became the sole owner of the Atlantis resort in Dubai after buying a 50 percent stake from luxury resort operator Kerzner International Holdings for $250 million.

The Bahamas-based Kerzner International has been in talks with creditors to restructure $2.6 billion in mortgage debt. In August, the Wall Street Journal said the proceeds from Dubai’s Atlantis resort sale would go toward paying down a portion of the mortgage debt on a separate Atlantis resort in the Bahamas.

Kerzner International will continue to be the operator of the Atlantis resort, Istithmar said in a statement.

“This acquisition is in line with our strategy of managing our assets for value and investing selectively where growth opportunities exist,” Chairman of Dubai World, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, said in the statement.

Istithmar is a unit of state-owned flagship conglomerate Dubai World but was not part of its 2009/10 debt restructuring.

Dubai, the business hub of the United Arab Emirates, stunned global markets in November 2009 when it sought a standstill on $26 billion in debts related to Dubai World. It struck a deal with banks last year, promising full repayment on the principal in five to eight years.

Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Ed Lane

