UPDATE 1-Isuzu not discussing equity ties with GM

* “Not strange” for Toyota to retain Isuzu stake-president

* Cooperation talks with VW also ongoing - Isuzu president

* 2011/12 oper profit up 10 pct, sees 26 pct rise this FY

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - The head of Isuzu Motors Ltd said on Thursday the Japanese truck maker was not discussing forming an equity alliance with former top shareholder General Motors Co, dismissing reports that such talks were taking place.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week that GM proposed taking a controlling stake of more than one-third in its former affiliate as it seeks growth in Isuzu’s stronghold of Southeast Asia, and then suggested a smaller holding after the truck maker indicated its desire for independence. Japanese business daily Nikkei reported GM was now seeking a stake of about 10 percent.

“We have various projects ongoing with GM, and we talk to them regularly,” Isuzu President Susumu Hosoi told a news conference to announce the company’s financial results. “But we’re not talking about capital ties with them.”

GM at one point owned as much as 49 percent in Isuzu before selling the holding down, disappointed with red ink spilled by Isuzu and later strapped for cash of its own. Its last remaining 7.9 percent stake was sold in 2006.

Isuzu is now held 5.9 percent by Toyota Motor Corp - a stake that could come into question if or when the truck maker enters capital alliance talks with another automaker. Toyota had bought the stake in 2006 with plans to co-develop small diesel engines with Isuzu, but that project was cancelled after the global financial crisis.

Isuzu acknowledges it will eventually need a partner to share the burden of developing the next generation of pickup trucks and fuel-saving technologies, though not necessarily inside a capital alliance.

Asked about Toyota’s stake, President Hosoi said: “I don’t feel that it’s strange for them to own the shares. There are still a lot of possibilities (for cooperation).” He added that separate talks to collaborate with Volkswagen AG were also ongoing.

GM CEO Dan Akerson, for his part, last week sidestepped the question of its interest in an Isuzu stake, telling reporters: “Don’t always believe what you read.”

Isuzu on Thursday reported a 10 percent rise in operating profit for the year that ended in March, to 97.37 billion yen ($1.22 billion). It forecast a further 26 percent jump to 123 billion yen this year, backed by strong growth in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.