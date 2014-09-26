FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Isuzu, GM to develop pickup truck for emerging markets - Nikkei
September 26, 2014 / 5:17 AM / 3 years ago

Isuzu, GM to develop pickup truck for emerging markets - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Isuzu Motors Ltd has agreed with General Motors Co to jointly develop a pickup truck for emerging markets, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The companies plan to manufacture the truck in Southeast Asia and India and sell it in emerging countries such as Thailand and Indonesia as early as 2015, the Nikkei said without saying where it obtained the information.

Isuzu will announce the deal later on Friday, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

