Isuzu, GM to develop pickup truck for emerging markets - Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Isuzu Motors Ltd has agreed with General Motors Co to jointly develop a pickup truck for emerging markets, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The companies plan to manufacture the truck in Southeast Asia and India and sell it in emerging countries such as Thailand and Indonesia as early as 2015, the Nikkei said without saying where it obtained the information.

Isuzu will announce the deal later on Friday, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)