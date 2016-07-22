FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-GM, Isuzu to end pick-up truck development partnership
July 22, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-GM, Isuzu to end pick-up truck development partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say under the deal the vehicles were produced by both companies, not just by Isuzu)

BEIJING/TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and Isuzu Motor Co have agreed to cease collaboration on the development of midsize pick-up trucks made in Asia, ending a joint product development relationship that dates back to the mid-2000s.

Japanese automaker Isuzu said on Friday it had ended the deal under which both companies produced pick-up trucks at their respective plants in Thailand, which the two companies had marketed under their own brands around the world. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
