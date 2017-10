TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Isuzu Motors Ltd said on Thursday it plans to raise its stake in its joint venture with Russia’s Sollers to 45 percent from 29 percent to strengthen its presence in Russia’s commercial vehicle market.

Isuzu said in a release that it will buy part of Sollers’ 66 percent stake in the venture. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)