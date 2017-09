WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - German cement producer HeidelbergCement AG and Italian producer Italcementi SpA have agreed to divest a cement plant in Virginia and up to 11 cement distribution terminals in other states to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that their proposed $4.2 billion merger would likely harm competition in the United States, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)