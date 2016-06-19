FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HeidelbergCement has all regulatory approvals for Italcementi deal
June 19, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

HeidelbergCement has all regulatory approvals for Italcementi deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - German cement producer Heidelbergcement said on Sunday it had obtained all competition approvals for closing its merger deal with peer Italcementi after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commision (FTC).

The FTC said on Friday that the two companies had agreed to divest some U.S. assets to settle its charge that their proposed $4.2 billion merger would likely harm competition.

HeidelbergCement and Italcementi, the world's second and fourth largest producers of cement, agreed to divest a plant in Martinsburg, Virginia, and up to 11 cement distribution terminals in six other states.

"The divestment process for the assets in U.S. has already started and significant interest has already been recorded," HeidelbergCement said on Sunday, adding that the merger was expected to be completed in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
