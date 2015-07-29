FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Italcementi sees slight increase in 2015 operating profit
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Italcementi sees slight increase in 2015 operating profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and story to change forecast and figure for second quarter to op. profit from core profit)

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian cement maker Italcementi , the takeover target of Germany’s HeidelbergCement , said on Wednesday it was expecting a slight increase in full-year operating profit after a 10 percent increase in the second quarter.

Italcementi’s top shareholder Italmobiliare on Tuesday agreed to sell its 45 percent stake in the group to bigger rival HeidelbergCement for a consideration of 1.67 billion euros ($1.84 billion).

HeidelbergCement plans to launch a mandatory offer for the rest of the Italian group provided its cash-and-shares bid for the controlling stake goes through as planned in 2016.

Italcementi said second-quarter earnings before interest and tax rose 10 percent to 116 million euros. Core profit - or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - increased 7.9 percent to 228 million euros. Revenues were up 6.4 percent to 1.18 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9072 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
