FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italcementi to launch 450 mln-euro rights issue
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 4 years ago

Italcementi to launch 450 mln-euro rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian cement maker Italcementi said on Thursday its board had approved the launch of a rights issue worth up to 450 million euros ($623 million) as part of a wider plan to boost its capital base and streamline the company’s structure.

The plan envisages also the mandatory conversion of saving shares into ordinary ones and the launch of a takeover bid for its French unit Ciments Francais at 78 euros per share, the company said in a statement.

Under the mandatory conversion, each saving share will be converted into 0.65 ordinary shares.

Its controlling shareholder Efiparind’s stake will remain above 45 percent following the capital increase, it said.

$1 = 0.7225 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.