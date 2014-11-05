Italcementi offices visited in insider trading probe - sources

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Officers from Italy’s market regulator Consob and the tax police visited the headquarters of Italian cement maker Italcementi on Wednesday as part of an investigation into alleged insider trading, sources close to the matter said.

The inspections, which were also carried out at the offices of Italcementi’s main shareholder Italmobiliare, concerned a series of measures taken by the Italcementi group last March in a bid it made for its French unit Ciments Francais , the sources said.

A spokesman for Italcementi said the group hoped the Consob inspections would not reveal deliberate intention to do wrong.

“In the opposite case, the group’s management will take firm initiatives to safeguard the interests of the company, which would be the injured party, and its shareholders,” he said.