FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italcementi offices visited in insider trading probe - sources
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 7:17 PM / 3 years ago

Italcementi offices visited in insider trading probe - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Officers from Italy’s market regulator Consob and the tax police visited the headquarters of Italian cement maker Italcementi on Wednesday as part of an investigation into alleged insider trading, sources close to the matter said.

The inspections, which were also carried out at the offices of Italcementi’s main shareholder Italmobiliare, concerned a series of measures taken by the Italcementi group last March in a bid it made for its French unit Ciments Francais , the sources said.

A spokesman for Italcementi said the group hoped the Consob inspections would not reveal deliberate intention to do wrong.

“In the opposite case, the group’s management will take firm initiatives to safeguard the interests of the company, which would be the injured party, and its shareholders,” he said.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Manuela D'Alessando, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.