Borsa Italiana launches new market for corporate debt
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Borsa Italiana launches new market for corporate debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Borsa Italiana, which runs the Italian stock market and is part of the London Stock Exchange Group group, launched on Thursday a new market to trade debt instruments issued by Italian companies.

This new market could give Italian companies a channel to raise funds alternative to traditional bank lending, Borsa Italiana said in a statement.

Lending from Italian banks to households and non-financial firms fell for the tenth consecutive month in February, data from Italian banking association ABI showed on Tuesday.

The first securities to be traded on the new market dubbed ExtraMOT PRO will be three bonds issued by Cerved Technologies , a unit of Cerved Group, a provider of credit information about Italian companies.

Trading of Cerved Technologies bonds will start on Monday March 25. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
