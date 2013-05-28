Italy luxury eyeglass maker to approve listing plan - source

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Italia Independent Group, the maker of colourful sunglasses co-founded by an heir of Fiat’s Agnelli dynasty, is set to gain shareholder approval to pursue a stock market listing, a source close to the matter said.

The Turin-based company, founded by Fiat Chairman John Elkann’s flamboyant brother Lapo, has cut a growing niche for itself in the luxury eyewear market dominated by Luxottica and told Reuters in January that it was considering opening up its capital to investors as it targets expansion into foreign markets.

“Tomorrow’s shareholder meeting will give the go ahead to an initial public offering (IPO),” the source said on Tuesday, adding that the group planned to list before the summer.

The listing would take place on Milan’s secondary AIM market, which is dedicated to smaller companies, the source said.

Italia Independent, which reported revenues of 15.7 million euros ($20.31 million) last year, declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by David Goodman)