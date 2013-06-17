Fiat scion's sunglasses firm eyes 70 mln euro valuation-source

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italia Independent, the sunglasses firm set up by a descendant of Fiat founder Gianni Agnelli, could be valued at up to 70 million euros ($93 million) including debt in its upcoming stock market debut, a person close to the matter told Reuters.

The Turin-based design company, which makes velour-framed sunglasses, was co-founded by Agnelli’s grandson Lapo Elkann, a sportscar enthusiast who previously worked as a marketing manager at carmaker Fiat.

It is due to sell an unspecified number of new and existing shares by the first week of July on Milan’s AIM market for smaller companies.

“The pre-IPO enterprise value could be in the region of 60-70 million euros,” the source said, adding the company had net debt of 3.7 million euros and the price range for the share sale would be defined just ahead of the listing.

The company declined to comment.

Italia Independent, whose sunglasses compete in a market dominated by players such as Luxottica and Safilo , will meet investors in centres including London and Paris in the next few days.

The company, which also makes denim-covered fridges, is currently 64-percent owned by Elkann. Chief executive Andrea Tessitore and general director Giovanni Accongiagioco, who set up the group with Elkann in 2007, respectively own 11 percent and 4.5 percent.

The company expects pretax profit to reach 1.7 million euros in 2013.