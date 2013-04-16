FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bad debts at Italian banks near 128 bln euros in February
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Bad debts at Italian banks near 128 bln euros in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Bad debts at Italian banks rose to 127.7 billion euros in February and lenders further reduced loans to households and businesses, data showed on Tuesday.

The Italian banking association ABI said bad loans, which have become a major concern for lenders because of Italy’s prolonged recession, rose by around 1.5 billion euros compared with January.

Net bad loans were 3.23 percent of total loans in February, ABI said, compared to 3.38 percent in January 2013.

Lending from Italian banks to households and non-financial firms fell by 2.3 percent in March, declining for the eleventh consecutive month after falling 2.6 percent in February.

On a brighter note, retail funding continued to increase. Deposits by Italian residents rose by 6.6 percent, while bank bonds fell 8.2 percent. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.