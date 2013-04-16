Bad debts at Italian banks near 128 bln euros in February

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Bad debts at Italian banks rose to 127.7 billion euros in February and lenders further reduced loans to households and businesses, data showed on Tuesday.

The Italian banking association ABI said bad loans, which have become a major concern for lenders because of Italy’s prolonged recession, rose by around 1.5 billion euros compared with January.

Net bad loans were 3.23 percent of total loans in February, ABI said, compared to 3.38 percent in January 2013.

Lending from Italian banks to households and non-financial firms fell by 2.3 percent in March, declining for the eleventh consecutive month after falling 2.6 percent in February.

On a brighter note, retail funding continued to increase. Deposits by Italian residents rose by 6.6 percent, while bank bonds fell 8.2 percent. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Silvia Aloisi)