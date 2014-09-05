FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sawiris' Italiaonline to list on Milan stock exchange
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 5, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Sawiris' Italiaonline to list on Milan stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italian internet company Italiaonline said on Friday it had presented documents to list on the Milan stock exchange, as it seeks to grow by developing new products.

The company, controlled by Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, said in a statement the listing will be carried out through a sale of new and existing shares.

Global coordinators of the offering are Banca IMI and Barclays, it said. Italiaonline, which runs web portals Libero and Virgilio, has an annual turnover of around 100 million euros($129.50 million) according to its website. (1 US dollar = 0.7722 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.