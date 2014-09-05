Sawiris' Italiaonline to list on Milan stock exchange

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italian internet company Italiaonline said on Friday it had presented documents to list on the Milan stock exchange, as it seeks to grow by developing new products.

The company, controlled by Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, said in a statement the listing will be carried out through a sale of new and existing shares.

Global coordinators of the offering are Banca IMI and Barclays, it said. Italiaonline, which runs web portals Libero and Virgilio, has an annual turnover of around 100 million euros($129.50 million) according to its website. (1 US dollar = 0.7722 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)