Italy seeks anti-trust compensation from Roche, Novartis, Pfizer
May 28, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

Italy seeks anti-trust compensation from Roche, Novartis, Pfizer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 28 (Reuters) - Italy said on Wednesday it was seeking billion euro pay-outs from multinational drug companies following a ruling by the country’s anti-trust authority that their unfair policies had been detrimental to Italy’s national health service.

The health ministry said in a statement it was requesting damages totalling 1.2 billion euros from Novartis and Roche for the damages incurred in 2012-2014, and was requesting 14 million euros from Pfizer.

It cited several recent anti-trust rulings that the companies’ repeated anti-competition policies had caused the national health service “considerable damage.”

Reporting By Gavin Jones

