Renzi says Italy needs new government with same majority

ROME, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi on Thursday piled pressure on Prime Minister Enrico Letta to resign, telling his Democratic Party (PD) at a leadership meeting that Italy needs a new government.

Renzi is widely expected to succeed Letta as prime minister if the PD leadership approves his proposal at the end of the meeting.

Renzi called for “a new phase with a new government backed by the same coalition forces.”

Renzi thanked Letta, who is also a member of the PD, for his service to the country and said snap elections were not the best way forward for Italy.