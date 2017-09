Aug 21 (Reuters) - Italtile Ltd :

* FY gross profit rises 31 percent to 1 057 million rand

* FY continuing operations turnover 2 714 million rand

* EPS and headline EPS grew 19% and 24% respectively

* FY trading profit grew 23% to r751 million (2013: r611 million)

* Profit for year rises 13 percent to 524 million rand

* Board has declared a final gross cash dividend for year ended 30 June 2014 of 10,0 cents per ordinary share