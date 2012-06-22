Italian issuers conspicuous by ABS tender offer absence

LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - Spanish and Portuguese banks continue to dominate the securitisation market’s tender offers, leaving market participants to wonder when Italy will feature in Southern European bank strategies to boost capital by buying bonds back below par.

Banco Comercial Portugues and BBVA announced offers last week to acquire 59 tranches and one unsecured issue between them. The former is willing to repurchase EUR300m, but the latter has not specified a maximum for what could be a huge exercise.

There is more than EUR9bn outstanding from BBVA’s ABS, RMBS and SME CLO issues included in its offer, split into EUR8bn of senior tranches and EUR1.1bn of junior debt.

And Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (CEMG) is already in the pipeline, seeking EUR300m from 10 ABS tranches as well as one FRN.

The rationale of boosting capital for the originators and simultaneously offering investors some liquidity has been proffered, as is usually the case, and investors could take advantage of that to reduce their exposure to a couple of countries with weak economic outlooks.

BCP and BBVA are offering a pick-up of up to 10 points versus prevailing secondary market levels to tempt investors, but previous exercises have shown that a premium alone may not be sufficient to entice investors to part with their bonds.

Certain accounts would have held the bonds from the outset and so are comfortable with the risk, while others have them locked away on banking books and do not want to realise a loss by selling deeply below par.

From an originator’s point of view, buying back at a discount yields a capital gain. And on that basis market players are surprised that Italian banks are yet to conduct similar securitisation liability management exercises.

MEZZANINE UPSIDE

The Italian economy may appear in less immediate danger than Spain‘s, but that does not mean its banks cannot take advantage of low prices - particularly for mezzanine paper.

An Italian bank has not launched a meaningful tender since January 2010, when UniCredit bought back EUR2bn including the benchmark Cordusio programme. Since then originators looking to reclaim debt have done so within the confines of the secondary market rather than by full tender exercises.

Adopting a public buyback strategy would allow banks to expedite their purchases rather than in the piecemeal fashion secondary market trades allow.

Spanish and Portuguese issuers have reclaimed more than EUR4bn of bonds this year by doing so, and more than EUR5bn when considering that some exercises have been conducted simultaneously with cedulas, subordinated or floating-rate bonds.

Given the extent of Iberian bond claw-backs, one ABS analyst said he was shocked that there had been no other Italian tenders of note, adding that one rationale could be that banks had grabbed enough LTRO cash to ease short-term liquidity needs. An ABS trader added that Italian banks might not need as much capital as Spanish or Portuguese originators.

The counter-argument to this is that Spanish and Portuguese banks applied for LTRO money too and they had carried out liability management exercises.

Other market players take a bond pricing view. One investor said that Portuguese bonds were trading around 20 points or more lower than Italian RMBS (at around 60 in some cases), and slowing payment rates had extended maturities’ average lives too. So from an originators’ perspective buying them back at depressed prices to book a capital gain makes sense.

One trader also referred to pricing, explaining that the higher prices on Italian deals eroded the potential uplift from buying bonds back below par versus Portuguese and Spanish ABS.

With Italian RMBS, such as Cordusio, trading up to a 90 cash price, issuers considering a buyback could have to offer a price towards the mid-90s, but at that level the capital gain is squeezed and investors may decide to wait to get paid out at par anyway, given that they are comfortable with the performance.

One head of liability management involved in other buybacks this year said that for Spanish tenders a price of around 80 was “a line in the sand”, above which the gains were minimised. And as some Italian deals currently trade above this level, tenders for them look less appealing than for their Iberian counterparts.

However, mezzanine bonds trading at lower cash prices (in the mid-50s to 60s) could present an opportunity to offset the narrowing of gains from senior-most tranches.

The success of a mezzanine tender may also depend, however, on who held the bonds, said one structuring official responsible for Southern European ABS.

He explained that domestic buyers held large amounts of mezzanine Italian bonds, and they were comfortable with that. As such, it would take some persuading for them to part with their bonds despite various downgrades and negative headlines.

“If you are comfortable with the risk, you disregard the rating approach and do your own credit work,” he said.

Foreign holders of debt averse to country risk could, however, be tempted to offload their securities.

The liability management contact said that in a previous Spanish offer around half of the bonds were held by domestic accounts but the rest had moved into German, French and UK accounts. The diversity of the investor base presents its own problems though, such as huge variances in prices at which they were willing to sell. (Reporting by Anil Mayre)