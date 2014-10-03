UPDATE 1-Italy considering guarantees for riskier asset-backed debt

(Adds economy ministry comment)

ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italian officials are considering state guarantees for riskier asset-backed securities, which would let the European Central Bank buy them under a new programme, officials said on Friday, confirming a report in business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

Officials from the Treasury, the Italian banking association, the Bank of Italy and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti have met to look at guaranteeing the “mezzanine” tranches of some secured debt issues, one person who took part in the meeting said.

A spokesman for the Economy Ministry said various options were being considered.

“We are evaluating the best way to take advantage of the opportunities stemming from the ECB’s efforts to increase the amount of liquidity in the markets and to get credit flowing to companies,” the spokesman said.

The ECB gave details on Thursday of its plan to start buying asset-backed securities from late 2014, part of its efforts to stimulate lending to companies and households and revive the euro zone’s faltering economy.

It pledged to buy senior tranches of the debt issues, which bundle together mortgage, auto, credit card and other loans, and said it could also buy the riskier mezzanine tranches if the 18 countries in the euro provided necessary guarantees.

A separate programme will see it start purchasing covered bonds, another form of secured debt, from this month.

Il Sole said Italy could offer guarantees through the State Guarantee Fund, set up to offer credit guarantees to small and medium-sized businesses and operated by the industry ministry.

The official who attended the meeting said using the existing guarantee fund would enable the process to begin more quickly than creating a new body to provide state backing, but added that other options were also possible.

The official said that the guarantee fund “would require extra funding which has not yet been estimated” and that several technical issues would have to be resolved before the plans could be put into effect.

Il Sole said legislation to create the administrative framework could be implemented as part of the budget law due to be announced in the middle of October.

Il Sole said legislation to create the administrative framework could be implemented as part of the budget law due to be announced in the middle of October.

France and Germany have rejected the idea of guaranteeing some riskier ABS tranches.