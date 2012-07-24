FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy council issues ruling against Acea privatisation plan
July 24, 2012 / 12:53 PM / 5 years ago

Italy council issues ruling against Acea privatisation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 24 (Reuters) - The Italian Council of State upheld an appeal against plans to privatise utility company Acea, ruling that the Rome city administration had failed to respect the opposition’s right to be consulted in approving the sale.

The Rome city government, which wants to cut the city’s 51 percent stake in the local utility to 30 percent, had sought to go ahead with the sale despite hundreds of opposition amendments intended to hamper the operation.

The ruling did not enter into the merits or otherwise of the intended privatisation but said the proper procedures had not been observed.

“The deliberate obstruction by the opposition, which was clear in the current case, should be overcome by other procedural measures which do not conflict with local authority regulation,” the court, which oversees the public administration, said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
