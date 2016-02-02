FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Meridiana meeting on future amid Qatar Airways talk
February 2, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Italy's Meridiana meeting on future amid Qatar Airways talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Top executives of Italy’s Meridiana Fly are meeting with the development minister in Rome on Tuesday to discuss the future of the ailing regional airline, amid speculation Qatar Airways could come to the rescue.

Meridiana Fly, which offers flights to and from Sardinia and other destinations in Italy and abroad, is under a government-sponsored restructuring plan to help turn it round.

The group, which is owned by the Aga Khan, put most of its employees under a temporary layoff scheme last April.

“Talks are going on with Qatar Airways to let the carrier enter into (Meridiana) capital,” one source close to the matter said.

Qatar Airways declined to comment.

According to some Italian newspapers Qatar Airways could take a stake in the Italian carrier through a reserved capital increase. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
