Two Italian Tornado jets crash on training exercise
August 19, 2014 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

Two Italian Tornado jets crash on training exercise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Two Italian Tornado jets collided in mid-air and plunged into a hillside in central Italy during a training exercise on Tuesday, the air force said.

Local media said the pilots had ejected from the plane before impact, and the fire brigade, called to put out a forest fire caused by the incident, reported no casualties.

A witness told Sky Italia television he saw “an enormous ball of fire that lasted about five seconds, and then (the planes) crashed into the hillside”. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

