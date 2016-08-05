REFILE-Italy airport reopens after cargo plane slides onto local road

(Refiles to include manufacturer in description of jet)

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A northern Italian airport reopened on Friday hours after being temporarily shut down when a cargo plane exited the runway after landing and slid onto a local road, Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC said.

The two-person crew of the aircraft was unharmed and there were no injuries on the ground, ENAC said in a statement.

The Boeing 737-400 aircraft operated on behalf of DHL that flew in from France's Charles de Gaulle airport slid through the airport's fences after landing at Bergamo's Orio al Serio airport north-east of Milan.

Pictures posted on Twitter showed the aircraft's belly resting on a two-lane road with the nose poking onto another street and resting on a guard rail.

The incident happened at just after 0400 local time (0200 GMT) Friday morning, and the airport was reopened by 0700.

Although the airport is open, ENAC said travellers flying through should contact the airlines to make sure their flights are operating. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Steve Scherer)