REFILE-Rome airport closed after terminal fire, no serious injuries
May 7, 2015 / 4:36 AM / in 2 years

REFILE-Rome airport closed after terminal fire, no serious injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

ROME, May 7 (Reuters) - Rome’s main airport was closed on Thursday after a fire broke out in a baggage storage area but there were no serious injuries, officials said.

The airport would remain closed until 2 p.m. (1200 GMT), they said.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight (2200 GMT) in an underground baggage area of Fiumicino airport’s Terminal 3, which is used for international flights.

At least three people suffered smoke inhalation, a fire brigade official said.

He said the fire was under control and that the cause of the fire was unknown.

Nearly 20 fire-fighting trucks were at the airport. The main highway linking it to Rome was closed to allow emergency vehicles to pass. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)

