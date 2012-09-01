FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcoa begins shutting Sardinian factory eyed by Glencore
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

Alcoa begins shutting Sardinian factory eyed by Glencore

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc. began shutting down its factory on the Italian island of Sardinia on Saturday, laying off hundreds of workers in a region already hard-hit by unemployment and economic crisis.

Alcoa said “the economic situation and the burdens imposed by the European regulatory system” forced the decision, and the process of shutting down the smelter and foundry would be complete within a few weeks.

On Friday, Italy’s industry ministry said Swiss multinational Glencore was weighing a purchase of the loss-making plant and would give its assessment within a week, leaving open the possibility of a last-minute rescue.

Alcoa said it would maintain the facility so that it could be restarted for a period of one year, with employees retained until the end of December 2012.

Colourful protests by workers brought the factory’s possible closure into political focus this week, as Mario Monti’s technocrat government struggles to bring in reforms and cut the debt burden that has made Italy a focal point of the euro zone crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.