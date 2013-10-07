Italy never asked Italian railway to invest in Alitalia, minister says

ROME, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Italy never asked state railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato to invest in troubled national airline carrier Alitalia, Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi said on Monday.

“The government never proposed that Ferrovie dello Stato invest in Alitalia. We are exploring all options for an industrial plan to safeguard a strategic asset,” Lupi said.

Sources close to the situation earlier told Reuters that the government had asked Ferrovie Chief Executive Mauro Moretti to considering investing Alitalia.