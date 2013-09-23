Italy minister says expects Air France to up role in Alitalia

MILAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM will strengthen its role in Italian airline Alitalia SpA, Italian transport minister Maurizio Lupi said on Monday.

“I expect that Air France will strongly reaffirm that Alitalia is a strategic asset for Air France, and therefore that there will be a strengthening of Air France’s role,” Lupi said at the margins of an industry conference in Milan.

Air France-KLM owns 25 percent of the loss-making Alitalia following the Italian firm’s rescue from bankruptcy in 2008, and media reports have predicted the Franco-Dutch group will decide what to do with its stake in the coming week. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Naomi O‘Leary)