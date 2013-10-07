FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy considering state entity investment in Alitalia
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2013 / 5:58 PM / 4 years ago

Italy considering state entity investment in Alitalia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Italian government is considering an investment by a state entity in troubled national carrier Alitalia while talks with Air France-KLM continue, a source close to the situation said on Monday.

The Franco-Dutch carrier is considering raising its 25 percent stake in Alitalia, but a deal is being held up by disagreements over strategy and finances.

“The government is considering how to support and help Alitalia towards a more realistic solution, which is the merger with its French shareholder Air France-KLM. It is evaluating which public entity can help Alitalia in this process,” the source said.

The government has asked state railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato to consider investing in Alitalia, though Ferrovie CEO Mauro Moretti was not at the shareholder meeting, according to the source. Talks on the future of Alitalia will continue Tuesday after “very tense” negotiations on Monday, the source said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.