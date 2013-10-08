FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy minister says no solution yet on Alitalia
#Bankruptcy News
October 8, 2013

Italy minister says no solution yet on Alitalia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italy has yet to find a solution to secure the future of troubled national carrier Alitalia, transport minister Maurizio Lupi said after talks on Tuesday.

The government is in talks with Alitalia management on how to keep the cash-strapped airline in business and is looking for a public entity that could support the carrier as it readies for a tie-up with partner Franco Dutch airline Air France-KLM, currently holding a 25 percent stake.

“We are still working, there are many ideas, but there is still no solution,” Lupi said. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Naomi O‘Leary)

