FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Anima investor says fund manager may list early 2014
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's Anima investor says fund manager may list early 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italian fund manager Anima SGR may list early next year, an investor in the group said on Friday, confirming reports in the Italian press.

“I believe so,” Claudio Sposito, the head of private equity firm Clessidra, said when asked if Anima would list on the stock market in early 2014.

Clessidra is an indirect investor in Anima through AM Holding, which owns 100 percent of the fund manager.

Clessidra owns 37 percent of AM Holding. Other shareholders include Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano with a 35 percent stake and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena with neaniarly 23 percent. (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.