Italy's Anima investor says fund manager may list early 2014

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italian fund manager Anima SGR may list early next year, an investor in the group said on Friday, confirming reports in the Italian press.

“I believe so,” Claudio Sposito, the head of private equity firm Clessidra, said when asked if Anima would list on the stock market in early 2014.

Clessidra is an indirect investor in Anima through AM Holding, which owns 100 percent of the fund manager.

Clessidra owns 37 percent of AM Holding. Other shareholders include Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano with a 35 percent stake and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena with neaniarly 23 percent. (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi)