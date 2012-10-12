FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fondo Strategico Italiano to make offer for AnsaldoEnergia stake
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 12, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

Fondo Strategico Italiano to make offer for AnsaldoEnergia stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Fondo Strategico Italiano and two Italian investors plan to make an offer for a “significant” minority stake in Italian defense group Finmeccanica’s AnsaldoEnergia, the investment fund said in a statement on Friday.

FSI, which is controlled by state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, and the Italian groups said they had signed a memorandum of understanding for an offer, according to a statement.

The Italian investors are Gruppo Energia Brescia and Gruppo Acciaierie Venete, the statement said. (Reporting by Naomi O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.